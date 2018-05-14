Prime Minister opens Britain's first Jewish history walkway

The Prime Minister took in 4,000 years of history yesterday (Sunday) as she opened Britain’s first Jewish history walkway.

Hundreds of guests joined the MP for Maidenhead at Maidenhead Synagogue in Grenfell Lodge as Rabbi Jonathan Romain began the walk from Abraham, the father of Judaism, right through until the present day.

Members of the synagogue sang, acted and performed at various points along the walk, including Sophie Duggan with her rendition of Rivers of Babylon.

She said: “Its significance is that it’s very poetic.

“I sang a reggae version because research shows that it connects to a part of the brain that links to a sense of justice.

“If you look at any people anywhere that have been through injustices they usually have a strong connection to music.

“It’s a song about hope and in the history of the Jews there has often been a lot of need for that.”

After visiting the walkway the Prime Minister was greeted by the synagogue’s chairman, Jose Lehmani, who thanked her for officially opening the feature, which will be both decorative and act as an educational tool for schools and other groups.

She said: “What a great pleasure it is to be here today.

“It’s great to see Maidenhead referenced here with all these other moments and I want to thank you for the role you’re playing in our community.

“This is a town where people come together and learn about each other and this pathway will be another way to do that.”

Nine-year-old Gilad Kader presented the Prime Minister with a bunch of flowers.

He said: “I was terrified.

“But I thought it was a good opportunity and I think it’s [the walkway] really good.

“Sometimes I don’t know all the history so it’s good people can come here and learn about that.”