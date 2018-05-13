Pets Corner: Simba at the RSPCA

Simba is a three-year-old very friendly Labrador who has had no training so needs to learn from an experienced owner how to behave as he is very strong and boisterous.

His new owner will need time to take him on long walks every day and patience to bring out the lovely dog he really is.

Simba cannot be homed with children – he is not aggressive but he is just too large and lively for them.

He has been vet checked, neutered and microchipped ready for his new home.

To find out more, please complete the online enquiry form at www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk or call on 07852 481079.