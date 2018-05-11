Charity calls for more rescue cat adopters

A cat charity is facing an ongoing shortage of potential owners coming forward to rehome a furry friend.

Maidenhead Cat Rescue, which put out an appeal for adopters to come forward in the Advertiser’s Pets Corner, is full and needs people to come forward.

Veronica Robinson, 67, from the organisation, said: “We have nine cats looking for a home that started as kittens but have grown into cats. They are now eight months old and have lived their whole life confined to a pen.”

She added: “They would love to have the run of a house, play in the garden and make friends with a new family who will love them forever.”

East Berkshire RSPCA, which also operates in the Maidenhead area, hasn’t seen a shortage of adopters coming forward but said it has some cats who are often overlooked.

Wendy Frampton, from the group, said: “The problem is there are a lot of myths about cats not being affectionate.”

“People go to a cattery wanting cats to come and be loving, they don’t see past the old, the terrified, the ill - all of which can become the perfect loving pet once in a home environment.”

Although many people looking for a feline pet often want a kitten, Wendy explained that there is a lot to be said for an adult cat.

“People don’t realise that when they take a kitten, that can be a lot of hard work; when you get an adult cat you can see what you’re getting,” She said.

She added that another advantage of getting a cat from a shelter is that they have been health checked, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and worming treatments.

W Email veronica@robinsonsh.co.uk for more information about the Maidenhead Cat Rescue cats. Adopters must have a garden and no young children.

W Visit rspca.org.uk/ local/east-berkshire-branch for more on RSPCA East Berkshire.