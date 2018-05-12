In pictures: May Day Mayhem in Woodlands Park

Families revelled in the warm weather at Woodlands Park May Day Mayhem on Bank Holiday Monday.

Held in the Phipps Close playground, the annual event was organised by St Mary’s Church, in Church Hill, the Woodlands Park Methodist Church, in Woodlands Park Road, and Housing Solutions, together with Woodlands Community Events.

One of the organisers, vicar Rev David Andrew, of White Waltham, said: “It’s aimed at bringing the people of Woodlands Park together, building relationships and community in our area.

“All ages and stages are welcome, and everything is free, so there is no need for parents to worry about being pestered to spend money that they haven’t got.

“People can just come and enjoy themselves with what’s on offer. As well as the various sideshows, the heart of the event is the centre games, which in May includes things like maypole dancing and seeing who can throw (and catch) a water balloon the furthest.

“They are designed to try to draw people in to participate and work together, but people can just watch if they prefer.”

About 550 people took part in activities involving water balloons and games.

“It is a gift to the local community, to help bring people together and build relationships in the area,” said Mr Andrew.

“We are generously sponsored by a number of local businesses and other local organisations that share our aims, and also supported by White Waltham Parish Council,” he added.