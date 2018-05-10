Vandals delay launch of Brett Foundation homeless bus

Hopes of getting the Brett Foundation homelessness bus up and running ahead of the Royal Wedding have dwindled after it was vandalised at the weekend.

The damage to the bus, which was bought in March to provide kitchen and overnight facilities to rough sleepers, was discovered by charity founder Sue Brett and her daughter Katie.

They had stopped to check on the bus where it was stored in the Boyn Hill area on Tuesday night.

Sue said: “We’ve been doing spot checks but with it being the bank holiday weekend there was no one to check and it’s been trashed.”

She added: “They’ve broken some of the beds and pulled out the electrics. From the amount of alcohol cans and bottles,cigarette butts and food – it’s just been smeared everywhere – it looks like it was a party.”

Although the foundation made every effort to secure the bus, Sue believes the vandals got in via a loose window.

She said they started the spot checks after previous reports of youths in the bus.

She added: “They’ve been entering the bus during the day – it’s at times they should be at school.

“I’m sure if they knew it was for the homeless they wouldn’t have done it.”

Sue told the Advertiser: “We were hoping we would have the bus up and running by the Royal Wedding so we could have people off the streets and able to celebrate.”

The Brett Foundation has also been working hard to give a facelift to its drop-in centre, in King Street, with a fresh lick of paint and new chairs.

The council has extended the time the charity has left at the drop-in centre before the redevelopment of the Nicholsons Car Park begins, although how much time it has left remains uncertain.

If you are a skilled carpenter who wants to help get the bus on the road or if you want to volunteer at the drop-in centre, please contact susanbrett4@aol.co.uk