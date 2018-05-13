Waterways volunteers clear channels

Volunteers journeyed down into the town’s channels to clear any blockages that might affect the Waterways project on Saturday.

The clearances ensure the water can continue running through the town centre.

Maidenhead Waterways (MW) chairman Richard Davenport said: “MW’s volunteer clearance parties continue throughout the year to keep the channels clear and protect the water supply on which the restored town centre waterway relies.

“Neglect over many years led to York Stream drying up periodically in the past. It is mucky but essential work.”

Anyone who would like to help with clearances can email the project’s staff at contactus@maidenheadwaterways.org.

The work is all the more essential as the project aims to raise the water level in the town’s channels.

Mr Davenport said: “The next stage of the major works is the weir, fish and eel pass and boat rollers at Green Lane, which RBWM is now tendering.

“Once in place, the weir will lift surface water levels throughout the

town centre, deepening the waterway and filling the already enlarged York Stream channels.”