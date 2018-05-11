Workers fear for safety after second car crashes into shopping parade in four months

Safety concerns have been raised after a second car crash at a parade of shops in less than four months.

A concrete bin was destroyed and a wall damaged after a car hit the wall between two shops on the parade in Shifford Crescent on Wednesday, May 2.

No one was injured when an elderly driver of a Nissan Note hit the accelerator instead of the brakes, passing between two bollards and colliding with the shop fronts.

One shop worker, who did not wish to be named, said she had safety fears after another driver backed into a hair salon in January.

Speaking about last week’s incident, a spokeswoman from the Age Concern charity shop, which is located on the parade, said: “The building shook.

“I am very concerned, if she hadn’t hit the concrete she would have gone through our window.

“I fear for the safety of everyone that walks along this parade.”

Workers on the parade have called for more bollards on the pavement to protect shops and pedestrians from cars.

There are currently bollards between the car park and the pavement, but workers say they are too far apart.

Sorbon Estates, the development company owned by the Shanly Group, which owns the retail site, decided not to add bollards after the first crash in January.

The Age Concern spokeswoman said: “They said this would not happen again, but its just happened a few months later. We’re not asking for a lot, I’m really surprised no one got hurt.

“Our tills are right at the front of the shop by the window – we are really quite nervous.”

A Sorbon Estates spokesman said: “In light of the recent incident on Shifford Crescent, we are consulting our commercial tenants located in the area to assess whether additional safety measures are needed.”