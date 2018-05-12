Maidenhead Duck Derby set to return next weeked

More than 3,000 rubber ducks will be sent down the River Thames for the Maidenhead Duck Derby on Sunday, May 20.

The Lion’s Club of Maidenhead has hosted the Duck Derby for 25 years, with the annual event taking place at Ray Mill Island, Boulters Lock.

Each duck will have a number, and the three winning numbers will receive £250, £100 and £50 in prize money.

The derby will be accompanied by a family fun day hosted by the Lions, which opens at 1pm.

The fun day will feature a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy, face painting and a coconut shy. Live music will also be provided by The Devine Buskers, who play in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

The derby itself will take place at 4.30pm, with the Mayor, Cllr John Lenton (Horton and Wraysbury), getting things started.

All the ducks are collected from the river by Maidenhead Sea Cadets following the completion of the event.