Plans submitted to build flats on former launderette site

Plans for the development of flats on the site of a former launderette have been sent to the council.

If the application is approved, six blocks providing 46 two-bedroom flats and 15 one-bedroom flats will be built at the Furze Platt Road site which previously housed Clean Linen Services.

A letter sent to the council on behalf of developer Ashill says almost three-quarters of people who attended an exhibition about the plans in February support a residential development at the site.

But one objector, Julia King, who lives nearby, wrote to the council to oppose the application on the grounds of the planned density, location and potential traffic issues.

She wrote: “Is this the right area for more flats in Maidenhead?

“The proper place for apartment dwellings is in the areas with best provision for public transport, ie the town centre, where there has been a boom in such provision recently.”

The development would include parking, new access for vehicles and pedestrians, landscaping and amenity space.

An assessment by Surrey-based Vision Transport Planning, commissioned by Ashill, states the site is ‘located in an accessible location and has the potential to reduce reliance upon the private car’ and ‘the car parking provision of 84 car parking spaces is fully in accordance with Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s Parking Strategy’.

Following Wimbledon-based Ashill’s exhibition at Furze Platt Memorial Hall, the application’s cover letter claims that ‘the local community is strongly supportive of the proposed development’, and that it was backed by 74 per cent of the event’s visitors.

A date has not been set for when the council will make a decision on the application.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and search 18/01269/FULL in the website’s planning portal to view the documents.