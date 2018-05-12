Will Greenwood thanks McFT staff after completing Arctic trek

A World Cup-winning rugby star was in Maidenhead on Wednesday after completing an expedition to the North Pole.

Will Greenwood was visited by staff from McFT at Maidenhead Rugby Club. He thanked them for raising more than £2,500 for Borne, the medical charity he raised money for.

McFT, a commercial catering and refrigeration firm based in the Westacott Business Centre, raised the money by doing a number of sponsored sports activities, including walks, runs and volleyball.

Greenwood, who coaches at the rugby club, was part of a team which spent nine days in the Arctic Circle.