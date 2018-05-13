Former WRVS stalwart celebrates 100th birthday

A telegram from the Queen arrived promptly in celebration of Helen Platt-Higgins’ 100th birthday on Sunday, May 6.

Helen,who lived in Bath Road and Switchback Road North, was awarded the MBE in 1981 for her 20-year commitment to the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service.

After she was widowed in 1985, Helen became an avid bridge player, was very active in the Townswomen’s Guild and was still driving when she turned 90.

Now enjoying a quieter pace of life, Helen moved from Maidenhead to live in a care home in Surrey eight years ago, where she spent her birthday.

In recent years Helen has lost her daughter, Mary, and two daughters-in-law, Sheila and Beverley, but she was surrounded by many of her family members on her big day.

The celebration included a buffet lunch, toasts and a rendition of Happy Birthday.