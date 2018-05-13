Rev Richard Coles gives lecture at Maidenhead Synagogue

A famous priest and former pop star gave a talk in Maidenhead on Tuesday.

The Rev Richard Coles, presenter of Radio 4’s Saturday Live and a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, gave the annual Berkshire Council of Christians and Jews lecture at Maidenhead Synagogue in Ray Park Road.

The event was chaired by Rabbi Jonathan Romain, who appeared on the presenter’s show and has stayed in contact with him ever since.

The theme was Doing God in a Godless World, and included anecdotes from the vicar’s time in the pop world with The Communards, as well as his traumatic experiences when Aids started ravaging the gay community in the 1980s when he lost many of his friends.

In front of a 130-strong audience, he said Christian humility and celebrity status did not always sit well together and warned of the fate of those who take themselves too seriously.