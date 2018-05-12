Joker car heading to Monte Carlo to raise bash for Brett Foundation

A super-villain-inspired car was shown off to a homelessness charity on Sunday evening ahead of a fund-raising trip.

Operations manager Gavin Dale, from Wokingham, will drive from Belgium to Monaco in the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally to raise cash for the Brett Foundation.

He and his wife Amy will drive a 2001 Mercedes CLK, which has done 190,000 miles, to the principality later this month.

It has been painted purple and green and is based on a Lego car of Batman nemesis the Joker.

Gavin showed it off to Sue Brett, founder of the charity, at the King Street drop-in centre on Sunday.

He said: “It was great to go and visit the charity and see all the great work they do. Sue was thrilled with the car and we have promised to take it back down there afterwards.

“Preparations are nearly there, a couple of final costume bits to finalise and then we are ready to hit the road in just over three weeks time.”