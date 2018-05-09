Televisions donated to St Mark's Hospital after screen is stolen

Two televisions have been donated to St Mark’s Hospital after a screen was stolen last month.

A spokeswoman for the St Mark’s Road hospital did not say who donated them but one will be used to replace the stolen 55” TV and the other will be used elsewhere.

The hospital had appealed for help replacing the television in a story in the Advertiser.

She said: “We appreciate the generosity of the local community and your readers, thank you.”

Burglars entered St Mark’s Hospital, St Mark’s Road, by forcing a rear door between 8pm on Wednesday, April 25, and 8am the next day, and left with the television after searching offices.

The rear door has now been reinforced, and nothing else was taken during the raid.