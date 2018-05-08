Braywick Heath Nurseries hosts spring fair

A spring fair celebrated the season with animals and personalised hanging baskets available for customers at Braywick Heath Nurseries.

Visitors piled in to see what was on offer at the Braywick Road shop, which provides people who may otherwise struggle to get into the world of work with jobs.

Robin Pemberton, the founder of the enterprise, said he was pleased at the volume of families and visitors, and said the car park outside was full up.

“The spring has finally arrived. Braywick is full of beautiful plants,” he said.

“We’ve got quality plants which are very different to what can be picked up outside the supermarket.

“If they (customers) come down and invest in what we do, we invest in the community.”

Visit http://www.braywickheath.co.uk for more about the centre.