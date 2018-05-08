Craufurd Arms beer festival raises money for Brett Foundation

A homelessness charity benefited from a pub festival over the weekend as beer and a raffle were enjoyed for good causes.

Gringer Hill watering hole The Craufurd Arms held the festival as part of the nationwide Community Business Weekend, which aims to demonstrate the usefulness of community enterprises.

The weekend was organised by Power to Change, which focuses on supporting those businesses.

Mark Newcombe, the chairman of the Craufurd Arms Society, said the weekend had been ‘fantastic’.

“We like to support charities,” he said.

“Their name (The Brett Foundation) came out of the hat this time round.”

The interim chief executive of Power to Change, Peter Jenkins, stopped by at the Craufurd on Friday to see how the pub, which was bought last year from the Wellington Pub Company by patrons worried it would be sold to a developer.

As customers enjoyed the booze, raffle and cake sale, campaigners hoping to save The North Star in Westborough Road came along.

They will be hoping to replicate the Craufurd community success.

“I’ve shared all my information and am sort of mentoring them,” Mark said.

“We want to help them do what we have done.”