In pictures: Maidenhead's Got Talent raises £6k for Rotary charities

Dancers, singers, musicians and magicians were among the hundreds of young performers at the annual Maidenhead’s Got Talent showcase on Friday.

The annual event, organised by all of Maidenhead’s Rotary clubs, saw performers aged six to 22 appearing in a matinee and evening show at Taplow Court, in Cliveden Road.

The event featured pupils from five of the area’s primary schools, solo artists and a number of performance academies.

One of the organisers, Lisa Hunter, said: “It’s us providing an opportunity for performers in school to get experience of being on stage and performing to a large audience.

“There’s lots of talent in Maidenhead and it’s something we should be proud of.”

Theatre students from BCA performed for the first time, pulling off a rendition of the Cell Block Tango from Chicago.

“It was absolutely fantastic to have them join us for the first time,” said Lisa.

Other performances included Britpop from the Magic Potty Band and a song from Big Fish the Musical by Redroofs School for the Performing Arts.

Both shows were compered by Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Theatre Royal Windsor performer Kevin Cruise.

“He did a fantastic job keeping the crowd going and really kept it all together.”

Despite the title, the show is not a knockout competition like Britain’s Got Talent so there were no final winners at the end of each show.

Just over £6,000 was raised from the event, which will go towards all of the town’s Rotary clubs’' charitable activities.

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” said Lisa.