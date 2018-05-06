SITE INDEX

    • Pets Corner: Myrtle at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

    Myrtle is a beautifully marked, tabby and white cat. She is six years old, spayed and microchipped.

    Myrtle is a talkative, friendly cat who enjoys attention on her terms.

    She doesn’t like being picked up.

    Myrtle, currently in the care of Thames Valley Animal Welfare, needs an adult-only home without any other animals.

    Please call 0118 972 2082 if you are interested in giving Myrtle a home.

    Or visit the charity’s website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.

