Pets Corner: Myrtle at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

06:00PM, Sunday 06 May 2018
Myrtle is a beautifully marked, tabby and white cat. She is six years old, spayed and microchipped.
Myrtle is a talkative, friendly cat who enjoys attention on her terms.
She doesn’t like being picked up.
Myrtle, currently in the care of Thames Valley Animal Welfare, needs an adult-only home without any other animals.
Please call 0118 972 2082 if you are interested in giving Myrtle a home.
Or visit the charity’s website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.
