Maidenhead and Me art and photography competition launches

An art and photography competition that gives the public the chance to show how they perceive the town will be all about people this year.

Now in its fifth year, the theme of the 2018 Maidenhead and Me will be ‘People make it what it is’.

The competition is organised by Maidenhead Civic Society and has separate art and photography sections with three age categories in each – adults, senior children (11 to 18 years) and juniors (aged 10 and under). A total of 18 prizes – with top prizes of £200 – are up for grabs.

It was launched on Saturday at the Maidenhead Spring Festival with members of the Civic Society handing out entry forms.

People are invited to enter pictures and photographs with their own interpretation of this year’s theme.

Civic Society chairman Bob Dulson said: “The aim of the competition is to encourage public appreciation of the place we call home.

“We’ve taken a different slant this year with ‘people’ as the theme and we’ve extended the deadline with a view to attracting more entries from the many talented teenagers that we know are out there.

“And thanks to the generosity of our sponsors we’re able to offer really attractive prizes.”

The competition closes on the weekend of Friday, October 12. There will be an

exhibition in the Nicholsons Centre of all the entries for three weeks following the prize-giving on Saturday, October 20.

Entry forms are available from the Nicholsons Centre, Bovilles Art Shop or by clicking here.

Maidenhead and Me is sponsored and supported by the Maidenhead Advertiser and the Louis Baylis Trust, the Nicholsons Centre, Enjoy Maidenhead, Maidenhead Camera Club and Bovilles Art Shop.