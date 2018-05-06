Open garden in Pinkneys Green raises thousands for charity

A ‘very keen’ gardener has raised more than £2,100 as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

The scheme raises money for charity by encouraging garden owners to share their passion and their garden with members of the public.

Money is raised through entry fees and refreshments.

Sarah Pajwani, 54, has opened her garden in Darlings Lane to the public for the past three years.

It features lots of different tulip displays and colour combinations as well as apple and fruit tree blossom, magnolias, wisteria and a pond.

Sarah raised £2,120 over two days last week, from 220 visitors.

She said she has always been a very keen gardener but only in the last 12 years has she had a garden this big.

“When I’m not working I’m in the garden,” she said.

“But I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came.

“There was a lot of people who I had seen before so that is really nice.

“We try very hard to make everyone feel welcome.”