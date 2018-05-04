Maidenhead Cycle Hub moves to new town centre site

A bike shop and charity has moved into a new home in the middle of Maidenhead.

Maidenhead Cycle Hub reopened on Wednesday and will also feature a pop-up cafe, run by Velolife, which will open within two weeks.

The shop moved from the Nicholsons Centre to the former site of Que Pasa in Queen Street.

Luke McCarthy, founder of Maidenhead Cycle Hub and chairman of trustees, said: “We’re hugely excited to be moving to the new shop.

“It gets a huge amount of footfall and has loads of window space.”

The pop-up store will be open for at least six months, and the charity has applied to keep it open for a year.

Steve Sanham, managing director of site owner HUB Group UK, said: "We’re very happy to be able to provide the charity with a more prominent space in Maidenhead town centre, as we continue to press ahead on developing our plans for The Landing.”