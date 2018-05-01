SITE INDEX

    • Television stolen during break-in at St Mark's Hospital

    A hospital has appealed for help replacing a television that was stolen in a break-in last week.

    St Mark’s Hospital, in St Mark’s Road, said staff would be ‘grateful’ if a screen could be provided by a business or person.

    Entry was gained to the hospital by forcing its rear door open and the offices were searched. A TV was stolen during the raid.

    A spokeswoman for the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation NHS Trust said: “Last week a 55” TV was stolen during a break-in at St Mark’s hospital.

    “Nothing else was taken and we have now repaired and reinforced the point of the break-in.

    “The screen will need to be replaced and if any local businesses or individual could help by donating a similar TV, the staff at St Mark’s Hospital would be very grateful.

    “Anyone wishing to get in touch with the hospital can email marcomms@berkshire.nhs.uk

