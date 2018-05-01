Council pledges to maintain weekly bin collections across Royal Borough

A pledge to maintain weekly bin collections across the Royal Borough was made by councillors at a cabinet meeting last week.

According to a council report, 90 per cent of residents are satisfied with the current weekly collections, which Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park) called ‘sacrosanct’.

It was revealed at the meeting that 76 per cent of boroughs across the country do not get weekly bin collections.

Cllr Bicknell, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “The fact is that this is one of the best pieces of work that we do in the borough and have done so for a considerable amount of time.”

“I think weekly bin collection is sacrosanct.”

Leader of the council Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) added: “If you pay council tax, you should have your rubbish collected every week.

“It’s important we don’t take this for granted.”

Executive director Andy Jeffs confirmed that the potential construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport, where there is a nearby recycling centre, would not affect collections.

He said: “The plant we use is just outside Oxford, so it won’t be affected by any development at Heathrow.”

The council and its contractor, Veolia, is sticking to weekly collections despite a ‘volatile’ recycling market caused by China’s refusal to accept plastic recycling from the UK.

Veolia's contract, which was set to end in March 2019, has been extended for up to nine months to allow it to get a more competitive price on the waste.

Also at the meeting, Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for finance, said that the council was projected to end this financial year with reserves of £7.3million, above the recommended minimum of £5.8million.

He called the council’s finances ‘extremely healthy’ and said that other councils have found it difficult to stay above the recommended minimum.