    • Alexander Devine pop-up shop opens in Nicholsons Centre

    A range of children’s books, games and toys will be available at a Nicholsons Centre pop-up shop.

    Run by the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, the shop will be restocked constantly and is open 9.30am – 5pm Fridays and Saturdays until May 19.

    Of interest to passers-by has been a handmade four-storey doll house, modelled on an 1895 Chelsea town house. Offers for it have risen above £300.

    Jane Wright, the Nicholsons Centre manager, stopped by on Friday morning (April 27) and met the charity’s co-founder and CEO Fiona Devine.

    Ms Wright said: “It is a pleasure to host the Alexander Devine pop-up shop.

    “The fundraising team have visited The Nicholsons Centre on numerous occasions over the years and we are delighted to have helped facilitate many fundraising activities.”

