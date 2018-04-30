Awards handed out for 33rd Lions Club Swimarathon

A record £36,000 was raised by teams taking part in this year’s Lions Club Swimarathon, held in January.

The figure was revealed on Friday when organisers and participants gathered for the presentation of awards an trophies for the annual event at Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane.

The Swimarathon, held at the Magnet Leisure Centre just after Christmas, is an all-day sponsored swim in which teams complete as many lengths of the pool as they can in their allotted time slot. The money they raise is shared equally between teams’ chosen charities and the Lions Club Charitable Trust. Scores of charities, community groups and schools benefit from the event.

Brenda Butler, head of the organising committee, said 98 teams representing 36 community organisations had taken part – more than 800 swimmers in total.

This year was the 33rd time the event had run and it brought the grand total raised since it began to more than £700,000.

Mrs Butler thanked representatives of the teams for taking part and supporters of the event – including the Advertiser’s Louis Baylis Trust – for their backing of the event.

Speaking after the presentation, Lions president Peter Skinner said: “It’s not just about what we raise but also about what we give. Most of the money raised – about 90 per cent – goes back into the borough.”

Brenda added: “I am chuffed about the high figure raised. It’s a lot of hard work but on the day and at events like this, when you see these happy faces, it makes it all worthwhile. And the money raised means you can help lots of people afterwards.”

Advertiser editor Martin Trepte presented the trophies and prizes. Congratulating the Lions and swimmers on an ‘amazing achievement’ he said the Swimarathon also represented the very essence of community spirit.

He said: “The efforts of everyone here tonight is the glue that binds us together and helps to strengthen and preserve our sense of community and make Maidenhead a better place for all.”

Awards and prizes

The Lane4 Trophy for most lengths swum – Marlins Elite Cannons team.

Maidenhead Lions Centennial cup for the Junior team swimming the most laps – Jim’s Junior Marlins.

The President’s Cup – Year 1 minnows from Cookham Dean School.

The Ipsen Trophy for theteam raising most sponsorship - Cox Green Townswomen’s Guild

Trophy for the swimmer attracting the highest number of sponsors – Ronald Fullarton, All Saints Junior School teams.

Five £200 ‘bonus’ prizes donated by the Lions Club to organisations drawn at random went to: St Luke’s Church; White Waltham CofE Academy; St Marks Church; Big Wipes supporting the Air Ambulance; and Maidenehad Synagogue supporting Sparks/Norwood. These prizes top-up the amounts donated to their chosen causes.