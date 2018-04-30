In pictures: Maidenhead Arts Council Spring Festival

A spring festival to showcase the range of artistic groups in the town was held for the first time on Saturday.

The Maidenhead Arts Council Spring Festival saw members set up displays inside Maidenhead Library, while a range of musical renditions were performed in the amphitheatre outside.

Performing groups included the Halyard Shanty group and Maidenhead Community Choir.

Groups including the Maidenhead Heritage and Archaeological Society, the Embroiderers Guild, Maidenhead Painting Club, the Astronomical Society and more were on hand to tell visitors about their clubs and to show off their work.

As well as showcasing the town’s talent, another aim of the day was to draw attention to the amphitheatre as an asset for the community.

“There are a lot of people who don’t even know it exists,” said organiser Diana le Clercq, who said the festival helped get people down to check it out.

Maidenhead Arts Council chairman Alan Mellins said despite the grey weather, turnout was still pleasing.

said: “It’s proven the worth of this amphitheatre today, and the acoustics are surprisingly good [for an open air venue].”

He said the council is considering holding an autumn and spring festival every year.