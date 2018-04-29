Pets Corner: Calling all cat lovers

Calling all cat lovers… Where have all the loving new homes gone? In common with other local animal welfare charities, Maidenhead Cat Rescue is really struggling to find homes for the cats and kittens it has rescued.

The charity is full and unable to take in any more cats in need.

Even kittens, always easier to home than older cats, are not finding homes; kittens like the four lovely tabbies (one girl and three boys) pictured. Rescued when very tiny kittens, they are now eight months old and have lived their whole life confined to a pen.

They would love to have the run of a house, play in the garden and make friends with a new family who will love them forever.

The charity is also looking for homes for three one-year-old cats.

All these cats are vaccinated, microchipped, neutered and in perfect health.

If you are able to offer a home to one or two of our cats, please give us a call on 01628 620909 or contact us on Facebook ‘Maidenhead Cat Rescue’. We ask for a donation to cover vets fees and a home visit will be required.