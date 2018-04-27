Advertiser begins search for Top Pet 2018

The Advertiser is today launching the 2018 search for the area’s favourite pet.

The aim is to celebrate our nation’s love of animals by finding the top dog, perfect puss, gorgeous guinea pig or fabulous fish in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

The competition is not restricted to traditional pets like cats and dogs. There are no classes or entry criteria apart from the requirement for all entries to be domestic pets – no matter how weird or wonderful.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their animal with one of our professional photographers and a framed 10” x 8” photograph of their choice from the shoot.

To put your pet in for the competition simply email your pet’s photo along with your name, address, daytime telephone number, name of pet and type of pet to martint@baylismedia.co.uk

We will print all the photographs and ask readers to vote for their favourite pet.

The winner will be the pet that polls the most votes.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your pictures in before the closing date of Friday, June 1.

For full terms and conditions visit www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions

Please note that the photos submitted by email must be in JPG format and no less than 1MB in size.

Please indicate with your entry if you are happy to be contacted by Baylis Media Ltd with news and information in the future.