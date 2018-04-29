Farm animals pay visit to care home

Shetland ponies, goats and a donkey were among the animals to visit a Maidenhead care home on its open day.

More than 80 people visited Clara Court Care Home, Courthouse Road, on Friday, National Care Home Open Day.

Residents and guests had a barbecue and cream teas, and spent time with the animals.

Care home manager Debbie Winwood said: “They all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Our residents always say they want to see animals at the care home.

“I think they help them connect with their previous lives before they came to the home. Some of the residents used to be farmers and it’s great to have a close connection with the animals.”

The residents and visitors also enjoyed a Royal-themed party in celebration of the Queen’s 92nd birth-day on Saturday.

Care Home Open Day is a national event that aims to raise awareness of care homes in their communities.

Debbie said: “It increases awareness to the public about dementia and safeguarding. It’s important for people in the community to know a care home is not just a care home.

“At the end of the day, they are still just people.”