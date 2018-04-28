Royal Wedding memorabilia on show at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

Royal Wedding memorabilia is being showcased at Maidenhead Heritage Centre in celebration of the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19.

The collection is fitting given Maidenhead’s links with the Royal Family, according to centre chairman Richard Poad.

He said: “The Royal connections go back roughly 1,000 years and are essential to understand Maidenhead.”

An array of wedding collectables have been loaned to the centre by Advertiser readers who responded to a request in the newspaper.

The piece most interesting to Mr Poad is a box gifted by Radio Rentals to its customers to mark the marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981. The box includes half a bottle of Champagne and two glasses.

“If it was given to a large number of customers it would have cost an arm and a leg,” he said.

Mr Poad has a possession of his own in the collection – a cut glass whisky decanter marked with the details of the big day.

He said about the wedding of Charles and Diana: “Everybody got swept up in it; the whole thing was a great, romantic dream.”

Also on show are two magazines documenting the wedding of the Queen to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, and a decorative biscuit tin.

The most recent piece of memorabilia is a £5 coin issued by the Royal Mint to mark the marriage of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011.

An album of Advertiser photographs taken between 1962 and 1992, donated by former editor Don Seal, is also included in the exhibition.

The centre welcomes the loan of items to the exhibition, which ends on Friday, May 18.