Maidenhead Week set to take place in June

A group of trustees are initiating a celebration to mark 25 years since the inception of the Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

Maidenhead Week is set to take place from June 23 to 29 and is being organised by nine heritage centre trustees, including the former president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, Olu Odeniyi.

Mr Odeniyi said: “There is so much local heritage and it’s like it’s in the attic with dust on it and we want to blow the dust off of it.”

Fellow trustee and organising member, Alan Mellins, said: “The problem is that in this borough the focus is on Windsor, people forget that there are other parts of the borough. If you take the time to go to the Heritage Centre and have one of our excellent volunteers take you round you will start to understand the story of Maidenhead.”

Not intended to focus solely on the town’s history, it is hoped that the week will benefit all stakeholders in Maidenhead, providing businesses and communities a platform to promote their services and give residents the opportunity to see what’s on offer on their doorstep.

Mr Mellins said: “It is about the community and an opportunity for businesses to merge with the community.”

Mr Odeniyi is keen for everyone to get on board and take up the gauntlet of organising an event for the celebratory week, he said: “We need all the stakeholders involved to support helping make this town come alive.”

A gala dinner will be held at the end of the week, on June 29, at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane with Graham Barker, the new High Sheriff of Berkshire, attending. An invitation will also be sent to the new town mayor.

For more information, visit www.maidenheadweek.com