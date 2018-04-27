Winners of Berkshire House photography competition unveiled

The winners of a photography competition for the newly-renovated Berkshire House were unveiled last week.

Essential Living Future launched the ‘Capture Berkshire’ competition in April 2017 to find photographic pieces to adorn the communal areas of the Queen Street tower block, which has been converted from offices into high-end private rental accommodation.

Kuba Hryniewicki, who was just 14 when he entered, and Colin Roberts were revealed as the top prize winners at an event in the communal penthouse on the 14th floor of the building on Thursday, April 19.

They each received £500 in vouchers.

The competition stipulated that the photographs submitted by the entrants had to be taken around Berkshire and was judged by a panel made up of Steph James, Deborah Jones, Advertiser photographer Ian Longthorne and editor Martin Trepte.

Ian said: “It was very difficult to judge but Kuba and Colin’s work really stood out, they are worthy winners.

“It is an impressive building and their photos will look great and stand out in the building for the residents to enjoy.”

Wesley Ankrah, managing director of Essential Living Future, the corporate social responsibility arm of Berkshire House developer Essential Living, said: “We wanted to procure art that wasn’t from IKEA but that would embed social values into the building.”