Council pledges to find Maidenhead Community Centre new home

A community centre which is set to be demolished for the York Road regeneration has been saved after it was guaranteed a new home.

A new building for Maidenhead Community Centre, in York Road, was not included in the regeneration plan, but thanks to a petition with more than 1,500 signatures, assurances have now been made about its survival.

On Tuesday, night councillors passed a motion assuring a new purpose-built building, or part of one, for the centre after the development.

Maidenhead Community Centre trustee Dean Yorke thanked the public for their support of the centre and the petition.

He said: “Thanks to everyone for coming and giving their time. We’re over the moon with all of this.

“We’re very happy after the meeting, very pleased and very happy that we have the support of some major councillors.

“We have always been positive but I have had a little bit of doubt in my mind. Now that doubt is gone completely.”

About 20 concerned users of the centre packed into Maidenhead Town Hall for the council meeting, where Mr Yorke presented the petition, which prompted a debate from the councillors.

The centre is home to fitness classes and shared interest groups.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind Con, Oldfield), said: “One of the most important functions of the centre is as a meeting place of Maidonians of all ages.”

His original motion, which called on the council to either replace or retain the existing centre, was replaced by one proposed by council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside).

That motion, passed unanimously to applause from the watching public, pledges the centre will be moved into a purpose-built building, or a part of one, during the regeneration.

Cllr Dudley said: “It is absolutely essential when we

regenerate the town centre, what we don’t do is squeeze out community facilities.”