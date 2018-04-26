Anger after potholes are painted over instead of filled

A contractor has been asked to ‘rectify the situation’ after potholes were painted over instead of being filled.

The potholes, at the junction of Woodlands Park Road and Heynes Green, were covered up by new road markings.

They were seen by resident John Adamson, who said on Twitter: “As if the state of RBWM’s roads wasn’t already a joke... now painting over the potholes?!

“Talk about putting the cart before the horse!

“Disgraceful abuse/waste of money.”

In response to the tweet, Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), cabinet member for housing, said that he would look into the issue.

The self-proclaimed ‘pothole sleuth’ is one of several Royal Borough Conservative councillors who have been posting pictures and videos of potholes they have spotted across the Borough on social media over the last few weeks.

A spokesman at the Roya Borough said: “We were made aware of this issue and have asked the contractor to go back and rectify the situation.”

Visit https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/report to report potholes.