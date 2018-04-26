Regulars step up campaign to save North Star pub

The campaign to save the North Star pub is gaining momentum after it was put on the market by its current owner.

The Save the Star committee has announced plans to make a share offer for the pub, in Westborough Road, in June and is inviting investment from individuals and organisations to contribute to their bid.

Owner Enterprise Inns is only accepting offers and not disclosing how much it would accept to purchase the pub.

So the group is also keen to receive the expertise of a surveyor to provide an independent valuation.

The pub protection officer for the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), Mark Newcombe, successfully led the community bid to take over The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill a year ago and is supporting the Save the Star group to do the same.

Mr Newcombe said: “The latest CAMRA figures show 21 pubs a week are closing.”

Talking about the success of community benefit societies such as The Craufurd Arms, Mark added: “There are around 70 in the UK and as far as I know none of them have failed because all of the profit remains in the business.”

A survey carried out by the Save the Star group showed that nearly 90 per cent of the respondents considered it very important to have a local pub.

Committee member Diane Blackmun said: “We are a small group and need more people directly involved if we are to achieve our aim of a community-owned North Star.”

Their campaign has been backed by Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) who has made a video in support, uploaded to the Save the Star website, and Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill).

Cllr Lion said: “I can remember hiding behind the fruit machine at the North Star when I was five years old and a policeman came in.”

He added other pubs in the Boyn Hill area face an uncertain future and said: “This could be the only pub left.”

Next to the pub is a standing stone where a village community would traditionally congregate and the North Star is seen as an extension of this.

Committee member and resident Gurpreet Bhangra said: “This is a community pub and the heart and soul of the British way of life. It would be sad to lose it.”

Anyone who wants to be involved in the Save the Star campaign is encouraged to join the weekly meetings.

The committee can be contacted by email at contact@ savethestar.co.uk or via the website www.savethestar.co.uk