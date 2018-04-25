Rail users set to face major disruption over bank holiday weekend

The May bank holiday weekend will be blighted by major train disruption between Maidenhead and London.

No trains will run between Maidenhead and Hayes & Harlington on Saturday, May 5 and Monday, May 7, while all lines will be closed between London Paddington and Maidenhead on Sunday, May 6.

On Saturday and Monday, replacement bus services will run from Maidenhead to Hayes & Harlington, with a reduced train service running from there to London Paddington.

On Sunday, replacement buses will run between Maidenhead and Ealing Broadway, where passengers will be able to continue their journey on the underground.

Trains between Maidenhead and Oxford will be running on an amended timetable between Saturday and Monday.

The disruptions are being due to Network Rail electrifying the railways.

It is also part of the London Railway Upgrade Plan, which will create new connections and increase capacity in peak hours by 30 per cent.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Network Rail are electrifying one of Britain's oldest and busiest railways, providing greener, more reliable journeys and improving connections across southern England and South Wales: London and Bristol, including Cardiff, Newbury and Oxford.”