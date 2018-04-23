In pictures: Scouts celebrate St George's Day

Scout groups from the town celebrated St George’s Day on Sunday with a renewed commitment to the movement.

Every year the beavers, cubs and scouts meet to take part in a number of activities and commemorate the patron saint.

Teams took part in relay races, sack races and a tug of war at Braywick Nature Reserve, and refreshments were served up by explorer groups.

Maidenhead Scouts was first founded in 1907 and is as old as the association itself.

Gillian Hill used to be assistant district commissioner but after retiring recently now helps out in a voluntary capacity.

She said: “The whole point of the day really is for members to renew their pledges.

“This happens up and down the country.”

There was praise for members, staff and volunteers who Gillian said have instilled values that keep the movement relevant after all these years.

“I think there is amazing camaraderie and great satisfaction in seeing the children develop and seeing our former cubs and scouts bring their own children.

She added: “It’s nice to see young people learning schools and contributing to their future in a positive way.”