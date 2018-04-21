Youngsters bowled over by cricketing masterclass from ex-pro

Ex-professional cricketer Dan Housego helped budding cricketers focus on their wicket keeping, fielding, grip, stance and power hitting over half term.

The cricketing masterclass was organised for Claires Court Holiday Activities last week.

Dan was a professional cricketer from 2006 to 2014, representing Middlesex and Glouces-tershire, and is now the lead batting coach at Berkshire Cricket Club.

In 2009, Dan founded Dan Housego Cricket Coaching to help aspiring young cricketers reach their potential.

Lynne Constantine, from Claires Court Holiday

Activities, said: “We had a great turnout for the masterclass.

“Events like this inspire so many young people to get involved and we wanted to provide an opportunity for them to experience top class coaching.”