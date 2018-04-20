In pictures: Youngsters take part in Art Daze at Norden Farm

The finest young artists in the area got together and produced a series of masterpieces last week.

Youngsters from all over Maidenhead took part in Art Daze at Norden Farm, where they found inspiration from and replicated history’s greatest artistic works.

The children, aged eight and above, took part in the three-day Easter holiday workshop from Wednesday, April 11 to Friday, April 13.

They spent the first two days finding inspiration and working on their projects before presenting their completed masterpieces on Friday.

The youngsters were influenced by a number of artists including Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

They had the chance to create group projects as well as their own individual works and had a great time experimenting with paints and crafts.

As well as painting, children got to create art through other mediums such as paper craft, clay, and even textiles.