    • Pets Corner: Charlie at CLAWS

    Staff reporter

    As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides life-long care for cats that cannot be re-homed.

    Charlie is one of these cats. He is about 12 years old. It was obvious that Charlie had been ‘on the road’ for a long time when he was found wandering in Taplow.

    Most of the time he is very affectionate but just occasionally he has a flashback and becomes a bit grumpy.

    If you would like to make a donation towards Charlie’s care and other cats just like him please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.

