Pets Corner: Charlie at CLAWS

05:30PM, Friday 20 April 2018
As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides life-long care for cats that cannot be re-homed.
Charlie is one of these cats. He is about 12 years old. It was obvious that Charlie had been ‘on the road’ for a long time when he was found wandering in Taplow.
Most of the time he is very affectionate but just occasionally he has a flashback and becomes a bit grumpy.
If you would like to make a donation towards Charlie’s care and other cats just like him please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A large crew was seen filming a new ITV drama about the pursuit of murderer Levi Bellfield in the town centre today (Wednesday).
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.