Cash still up for grabs as part of Lions' 100th anniversary celebrations

About £3,000 is available for the ‘unsung heroes’ of Maidenhead.

The Lions Club of Maidenhead is offering 100 grants of £100 to small community groups across the town as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of Lions International.

The scheme launched in July last year and runs until June, with £3,000 of the £10,000 pot yet to be claimed.

Youth, church, and volunteer groups are among the many small organisations to benefit from the grants.

Gordon Howarth, chairman of the club’s centenary committee, said: “We felt a lot of smaller groups, clubs that put things on for the elderly, or blind people, have difficulty raising money. Just £100 could make a big difference.”

With Lions International celebrating its centenary, all the clubs across the country were tasked with celebrating it in their own way.

While some hosted charity balls and parties, and others gave big donations to hospices, Maidenhead decided to offer money to smaller organisations in need of a little boost.

About 70 groups have already claimed the £100 grant, and are already reaping the benefits.

They include Holyport FC, which bought a head restraint for their young players so they can be taken off the pitch safely if they get injured.

Mr Howarth said: “These groups may not have been able to buy these things without our help.

“It’s rewarding when we can say that we’ve made a difference to lots of people.

“It makes such a big difference in a small way.”

The Lions club has appealed for any small voluntary, youth, or any other kind of community group to come forward and claim £100 of the remaining £3,000.

To apply for a grant, visit maidenheadlions.org.uk/ lions-centennial-awards.