Theresa May visits gurdwara for Vaisakhi celebrations

The Prime Minister joined in a celebration of an important Sikh festival at the weekend.

Theresa May MP went to the Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha Gurdwara in Rutland Road on Sunday to take part in the Vaisakhi festivities.

The town’s Sikh community celebrated the annual event with a continuous reading of the religion’s holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, from Friday until Sunday.

Mrs May was joined by husband Philip and the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, as part of the festival, which marks the foundation of the Khalsa community of Sikhs.

The visitors saw a presentation on the festival and heard talks on the Sikh faith, women in technology and educational challenges.

Mrs May talked about the contribution made to the country by Sikhs and the Rev Jeremy Harris from nearby All Saints Church talked about the understanding between diverse communities in the borough.