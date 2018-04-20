Council to discuss future of Maidenhead Community Centre next week

A petition will be presented to councillors next week calling on them to ensure that redevelopment plans for the York Road area include a replacement community centre.

Maidenhead Community Centre (MCC) operates a range of community services from a building located in the York Road site.

The council is negotiating the surrender of the lease for the site as it presses ahead with plans to redevelop the area with joint venture partner Countryside.

The petition to keep the centre, which hosts activities including fitness and yoga classes and has a community cafe, in the town centre has attracted 1,583 signatures.

The meeting is also set to hear a public question from Lars Swann, of the Clewer South ward, asking what the council can do to help save The Swan pub in Clewer.

The venue is owned by the Wellington Pub Company but residents are hoping to follow in the footsteps of regulars at The Craufurd Arms, in Maidenhead, who clubbed together to buy the freehold for their much-loved watering hole.

An application has been submitted to the council to turn the site into an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

This means that when a pub goes up for sale, interested members of the community are given six weeks to put a bid in and another 20 weeks if an interest is expressed.

Councillors will also vote on draft recommendations for changes to ward boundaries in the borough, published by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE).

It recommended that there should be 42 members representing the Royal Borough and proposed a pattern of 19 wards, four fewer than there are now.

Councillors will be asked to support proposed changes to three ward boundaries in Windsor and support the boundaries drawn for Maidenhead. The meeting takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 24 in Windsor Guildhall, High Street, Windsor.