Primary school pupils learn key cricket skills

Youngsters spent the afternoon catching, bowling and batting as they learned the key skills needed to play cricket.

More than 150 children from seven Maidenhead schools, including Riverside Primary School and Boyne Hill Infant School, took part in the event at Boyne Hill Cricket Club on Tuesday.

The Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership organised the skills sessions in partnership with Berkshire Cricket to help make the sport more accessible.

Players received information about All Stars Cricket, an initiative which aims to get boys and girls aged five to eight

involved in the sport.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager at the school sport partnership, said: “Hopefully we have started some new cricketers on their journey into the sport.”