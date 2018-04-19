Desborough Bowling Club planning appeal to go before public inquiry

An appeal has been lodged with the planning inspector by Shanly Homes after its bid to build 154 apartments on the Desborough Bowling Club site was refused by the council.

The developer had applied to build an eight-storey building and two seven-storey blocks following the York Road club’s demolition.

But councillors on the Royal Borough’s Maidenhead Development Panel voted unanimously to refuse permission for the plans in January after council officers found the application ‘failed to show how the development could successfully ensure effective integration’ with the redevelopment of the area.

The application will now be subject to a public inquiry, but a date has not yet been set.

Use reference 3196952 to search for the appeal at www.gov.uk/appeal-planning-inspectorate