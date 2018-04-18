Police appeal for help to find missing 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl has been missing from The Crescent since the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Zara Paton was last seen at about 4am.

She was wearing a white dressing gown with pink, blue and grey tartan on it and pyjamas.

Zara is of slim build, 5ft 3ins tall, with a pale complexion and blue eyes.

She has short cut brown hair that is down to her ears in length.

Both of her ears are pierced and she is likely to be wearing two small stud earrings.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Richard Humpherson, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate Zara to get in touch.

"If you have seen her, or anyone matching her description, please get in touch.

"Zara, if you see this appeal, you are not in any trouble, but we need to know that you are safe."

If you have any information which could help please ring 101 quoting reference number 43180115453.