Harley-Davidson bikers pay visit to Alexander Devine hospice after raising £10,000

Dozens of Harley-Davidson riders visited a new children’s hospice after raising thousands of pounds for it.

The Thames Valley Harley-Davidson Owner’s Group (HOG) paid a visit to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Snowball Hill on Saturday where members presented their latest £1,200 donation.

About 40 bikers rumbled up the driveway of the hospice and were shown around the building ahead of its expected opening this summer.

In total, HOG has raised nearly £10,000 for the charity.

Julia Philipson, community fundraiser for Alexander Devine, said: “It was absolutely awesome and the most amazing sight to see all those bikes coming up the drive.

“We could hear them before we saw them.”

The bikers pulled up and were invited inside for a drink before they were given a tour of the building which their donations have helped to create.

Julia said: “For them, it was about coming to see everything they have been fundraising for, and everything they have helped us work towards.

“They said to see how much they helped was really quite something, and a few of them were quite emotional.

The bikers will be looking to do more work with the hospice once it opens, potentially offering rides on their motorcycles to the children and their parents.