Elizabeth Fenton dancers raise £5,200 for charity

More than 150 children took part in a dance show that raised thousands of pounds for charity.

In total, £5,234 was raised by the 152 children from Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing, at the show in the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall.

The money raised was split between Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and Centrepoint homeless shelter. Prince William is the patron of Centrepoint and the school received a letter of thanks on his behalf.

Centrepoint provides shelter for homeless people aged 18-25, and continues to support them after they leave its care.

It provides accommodation and life skills to get them back into education, training and employment.

This year’s show was called Mind the Gap and was based on the London Underground.

It ran for three nights, from March 29-31.

The school hosts a dance show every two years.

Children aged three to 18 years performed ballet, tap, modern, national, contemporary dancing and singing.

For more information visit http://www.elizabethfenton.co.uk