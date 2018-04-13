Plans for 67 homes in Oldfield Road approved by council

Nearly 70 new homes will be built in Oldfield Road after a controversial planning application was approved.

Councillors approved a 67-home development on land including Thames Auto Sales to be built by Shanly Homes at a Maidenhead Development Management Development Panel meeting on Wednesday.

The development includes eight affordable homes, which is less than half of the 30 per cent target for new developments with more than 15 homes.

Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), who is not on the panel, spoke in support of the application despite being under the impression that no affordable homes were included in the development.

He said: “I am hearing there is no affordable housing which is unfortunate, but I would like to see it taken forward to provide much-needed housing in the borough.”

Cllr Derek Wilson, chairing the panel, informed him there were eight affordable units in the application, to which Cllr Dudley replied: “I think that’s excellent.”

Cllr Dudley added: “The CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) payments could be rather attractive to the council.”

All of the councillors present approved the application, despite the head of planning Jenifer Jackson recommending refusal.

Cllr Claire Stretton expressed concerns with the trees along the railway embankment behind the development, which belong to Network Rail.

She said: “The residents will be blighted by those trees and overshadowed by them.

“I will not be able to support it.”

Cllr Stretton left the meeting before the councillors voted on the application.

The public and press were barred from being present for a discussion on affordable housing provision, but at the end of the three-hour long meeting all the councillors were satisfied with the eight allocated units when they approved the application.