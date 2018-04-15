Lib Dems hand out graffiti clean-up kits to residents

Clean-up kits have been handed out to residents after one councillor said the council’s attempts to clean up graffiti were ‘massively disappointing’.

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green), said his party intend to lobby the council over the matter, and is offering clean-up kits to anyone who wants to help clean up the borough.

He said: “Residents have been contacting the local Lib Dems complaining about the amount of graffiti that is not getting cleaned off. This is massively disappointing.”

Residents can report graffiti through an online 'report it' form, but Cllr Werner said that it is inconvenient for some people.

He said there were three volunteers so far, and if there was one volunteer from each ward in Maidenhead, it would be a big success.

The Royal Borough as been contacted for comment.

Residents can ask for their own clean-up kits and report graffiti by emailing streetcare@maidenheadlibdems.co.uk